West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons announced Friday that numerous budgetary actions will be introduced to help make up for financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most notably, Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey will have voluntary 10% salary reductions beginning on July 1.
Coaches and athletic staff that are making more than $100,000 will receive a 5% salary reduction, and any staff salaries less than $100,000 will receive a 2.5% reduction.
Additionally, 65 employees in the athletic department will be furloughed from May 24 until July 26. Some will not return.
“News like this is not easy. I appreciate the understanding of our staff in these uncertain times,” Lyons said in a press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires action, and our entire department will be affected as we work to minimize the effects and maintain a fiscally responsible operation.”
Much of the financial loss has come from the cancellation of the Big 12 tournaments, as well as the NCAA tournaments from the winter sports season. According to Lyons, the salary reduction totals $3 million in savings, and will help somewhat recover from a project $5 million shortfall.
Lyons still believes that football will take place in the fall, with every Big 12 school already announcing plans to have students on campus in the fall.