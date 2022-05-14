The WVU baseball team picked up a crucial win near the end of its regular season against the Oklahoma Sooners 9-8 in Norman, Oklahoma.
It was an offensive game as the Mountaineers (30-19, 11-9 Big 12) had 14 hits, and the No. 24 Sooners (30-18, 11-8 Big 12) had another eight.
While neither team scored in the first two innings, the third inning had an offensive explosion.
In the top of the third inning, freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt put the Mountaineers up 1-0 with an RBI single up the middle, and senior center fielder Victor Scott doubled the lead with a sacrifice fly which senior right fielder Austin Davis tagged up to home plate from. In the bottom of the third the Sooners took the lead back with a three-run home run.
The Mountaineers then took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning when redshirt junior shortstop Tevin Tucker doubled down the right field line, scoring freshman first baseman Grant Hussey and redshirt junior third baseman Dayne Leonard, giving the Mountaineers a 4-3 lead.
The Mountaineers then added to their lead with another double an inning later from sophomore left fielder Braden Barry, and a seventh-inning RBI single from sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook to score Wetherholt gave the Mountaineers a 6-3 lead. Oklahoma would not go down without a fight, and homered in the bottom of the seventh inning, reducing West Virginia’s lead to 6-5.
The Mountaineers scored an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning when Davis singled to center field, scoring Hussey.
However, that was erased when the Sooners scored a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, but they lined into a double play and the Sooner runner on third base was doubled off.
In the top of the ninth inning, Barry homered to score him and Scott and give the Mountaineers a 9-6 lead.
However, the finish to the game was not any easier in spite of this. The Sooners managed to score a run and put runners on second and third with one out. After they managed to score the runner on third, they had the tying run 90 feet from home plate. However, Tucker fielded a hit and threw out the batter to give the Mountaineers a 9-8 victory.
At the plate, the Mountaineers had multiple contributors.
Barry went 2-5 with a double and home run which amounted to three runs batted in. Tucker went 1-3 with a double that drove in two runs. Scott went 3-4, scored two runs and had a double and an RBI. Davis, Wetherholt and Holbrook also drove in runs.
On the mound, the Mountaineers weren’t perfect, but were good enough to win
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton was the starter for the Mountaineers, pitching six innings and allowing three earned runs, four hits, five walks and struck out five hitters.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short faced two batters two batters in the bottom of the seventh inning, hitting one and getting the other out before being relieved by another righty, fifth-year Trey Braithwaite. While Braithwaite did give up four hits and two earned runs in two and two-thirds innings pitched, he only walked one batter and ended up getting his seventh save of the season and preventing the Sooners from tying the game in the bottom of the ninth.
The two teams will play for the series tomorrow at 1 p.m. and the game will be streamed on Sooner Sports TV.