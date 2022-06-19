The West Virginia Mountaineers football team won a major recruiting battle yesterday, beating out the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, for a player from their own state.
Justin Benton, a four-star player and 151st best player in the class of 2023 according to ESPN, committed to WVU over the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Covington, Georgia native had scholarship offers from major programs such as Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State and USC, in addition to 19 other power five schools including the local program which just won the National Championship Game 33-18 against the powerhouse dynasty of Alabama.
The 6’2, 275 lb. defensive end has played for Newton High School and IMG academy. Benton also played defensive tackle in high school where he showed his ability to impact the game in multiple ways by racking up 12.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore year, as well as 93 total tackles and an interception.
Leading up to his commitment date, Benton had been projected to join the Bulldogs but ended up choosing the Mountaineers.
This continues a successful recruiting cycle for Neal Brown as WVU is currently rated as having a top 25 recruiting class for 2023.