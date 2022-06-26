Saturday, June 25 was a big day for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers football team, as four different recruits committed to WVU. Linebackers Ben Cutter, Noah Braham, wide receiver Tory Johnson Jr. and defensive lineman Corey McIntyre made commitments to WVU.
This pushes the Mountaineers’ 2023 recruiting class to the top 15 in both the Rivals and 247 Sports rankings.
Ben Cutter, a 6’1 210 lb. inside linebacker from East Lincoln High School in Denver, North Carolina, was the first to commit. Cutter recorded 158 tackles in his junior season and also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Louisville and Marshall.
Noah Braham committed soon after Cutter. Braham, a 6’2, 225 lb. linebacker, is the son of former Mountaineer and All-American offensive lineman Rich Braham, who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals. Braham, who plays for University High School in Morgantown, could also play tight end for the Mountaineers.
Another legacy recruit, Tory Johnson Jr., a 6’4, 200 lb. wide receiver from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, and son of former Mountaineer tight end Tory Johnson Sr. signed on to join the Mountaineers. Last year Johnson Jr. had five touchdown catches as well as scholarship offers from Maryland, Pitt, Virginia and East Carolina.
Lastly, Corey McIntyre Jr.’s commitment sealed the monumental day for the Mountaineers. Son of Corey McIntyre Sr, a former alumni who played ten seasons in the NFL as a fullback, plays for Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie, Florida. McIntyre Jr. had offers from Washington State, Indiana, Mississippi State, Pitt, NC State, and Coastal Carolina.
With four new commitments, the Mountaineers now have the No. 14 recruiting class for 2023 on both Rivals and 247 Sports rankings.