The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has gotten another player from the transfer portal after adding cornerback Rashad Ajayi to their roster from Colorado State.
Ajayi, who has played for the Rams since 2018, has 35 career starts, 76 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack, as well two fumbles forced and one recovered. Ajayi also has an interception returned 55 yards for a touchdown and 16 passes defended.
Ajayi, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, played high school football for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Ajayi earned an all-region selection in 2017 and received offers from 15 programs, including Pitt and Maryland per 247 Sports, who rated him as a three-star recruit.
Ajayi will be an important player for the Mountaineers as they try to replace 2021 starting corners Daryl Porter Jr. and Nicktroy Fortune, who transferred to Miami and Coastal Carolina respectively.
The Mountaineers begin their 2022 football season on Sep 1. at Heinz Field. against Pitt in the first Backyard Brawl game since 2011.