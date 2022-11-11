West Virginia University is expected to extend its media rights deal with the Big 12 Conference, following unanimous approval by the school’s Board of Governors on Friday.
The University’s media rights deal would be contracted through June 2031, as a part of the new agreement.
“The new Big 12 media rights contract set to begin in 2025 will make a positive impact on the conference,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in an interview with WVU Today. “With the four new members coming into the league, the new media rights deal provides financial stability for the conference and ensures its Power 5 status. Overall, this new contract is a win for the Big 12 Conference.”
Rob Alsop, vice president of Strategic Initiatives, said a request for an extension was made earlier this year.
Under WVU's current agreement with the conference, media rights to the school's athletics programs are granted through June 2025.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has negotiated media rights deals with multiple universities in recent months.
In October, the conference brokered a new six-year media rights deal with ESPN and FOX for roughly $2.3 billion, as reported by WVU Sports.
BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati are expected to enter the conference next year.