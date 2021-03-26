West Virginia opened up Big 12 play with a big 11-0 victory over Kansas on Friday night. The West Virginia pitching staff was excellent in the victory allowing just six hits and striking out nine Jayhawk batters.
WVU (9-8) was excellent offensively as well as defensively as Jackson Wolf went 7.1 innings, allowing just four hits and no runs to go with eight strikeouts.
Kansas (13-7) gave Ryan Cyr the start on the mound and the redshirt senior went 5.2 innings allowing eight hits and five runs.
Both teams had their first three batters retired in order with no score in the first inning. The Mountaineers got going in the second inning with Hudson Byorick hitting a leadoff home run.
Vince Ippoliti followed the home run with a single to right field and advanced to second on a Mikey Kluska ground out. Braden Barry hit a single that would score Ippoliti and give the Mountaineers a two-run lead.
Neither team was able to do anything until the fifth inning where West Virginia scored another run. Austin Davis singled to right and quickly stole second. Tyler Doanes was walked and a Matt McCormick single loaded the bases. Victor Scott reached on a fielder’s choice and Davis scored.
The scoring continued in the bottom of the sixth inning for West Virginia as they it scored three more runs. The inning started with a Paul McIntosh double down the left field line. Kluska followed with a sacrifice bunt to put McIntosh on third. A Davis single to left scored McIntosh and Davis then stole second to get in scoring position.
Doanes then stepped into the box and smacked a ground-rule double that scored Davis. Following the double, the Jayhawks decided to make a pitching change. The new pitcher, Nathan Barry, walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases..
With Doanes, McCormick and Scott on base, Byorick hit an infield single to score Doanes.
West Virginia led 6-0 going into the seventh inning and went on to score four more runs. McIntosh smacked a home run to deep left-center field to kick off the scoring.
Kluska then singled to left field and advanced to second on a Barry ground out. Davis hit a double to right that scored Kluska and McCormick hit a flyout that advanced the runners to second and third.
With two runners in scoring position, Scott stepped up to the plate and hit a two-run single to center field to give West Virginia a 10-0 lead.
In the eighth inning, the WVU offense remained hot. Ippoliti and Kluska both drew walks and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Nathan Blasick then hit a sacrifice fly that would score Ippoliti and bring the score to 11-0.
In the top of the ninth, Brett Vosik hit a leadoff single and Jack Wagner sent him to third with a two-out double. With the shutout on the line, Beau Lowery struck out Maui Ahuna to end the game.
West Virginia and Kansas will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 2 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game and both games will be televised on ESPN+.