West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee had direct words Tuesday for the Big 12 as the conference tries to crack down on the "Horns Down" hand gesture.
Gee said he might have supported the decision, but that was before Texas and Oklahoma announced their plans to eventually leave the Big 12.
"Fine me, please," Gee said after flashing the "Horns Down" symbol in an exclusive interview with the Daily Athenaeum.
Over the summer, Big 12 coordinator of officials, Greg Burks, said that flashing the "Horns Down" symbol in a game this season would probably end up as a penalty.
"Lemme put it this way," Burks said at Big 12 Media Days. "If you do a Horns Down to a Texas player as an opponent, that's probably going to be a foul."
Flashing the hand gesture has been under scrutiny for many years with the most memorable instance coming in 2018 when both David Sills V and Will Grier flashed the gesture at the crowd in Austin, Texas. Both times, it resulted in a penalty as WVU went on to defeat Texas, 43-42.
Editors note: The Daily Athenaeum sat down with the WVU president for an exclusive interview Tuesday and will be publishing more from the conversation in the coming days.