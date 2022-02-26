The West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team came second in the Great American Rifle Championships, held in West Point, N.Y. on Feb 25-26.
The No. 4 Mountaineers (12-1, 7-1 GARC) shot a 2345 in the smallbore, and a 2387 score in the air rifle, for an aggregate score of 4732.
The Mountaineers were led by three top 10 finishes, of the eight competing teams, only the winners, Kentucky, had as many.
Just like Kentucky, the Mountaineers had two members tied for first place with 1187 aggregate points, sophomore Tal Engler and junior Akihito Shimizu, which Mountaineers head coach Jon Hammond really liked.
"Aki and Tal finishing in the top three of the combined aggregate for the weekend shows how good their performance was against many good teams and individual athletes," Hammond said.
The Mountaineers also got a 10th place finish from junior Calista Smoyer, who shot a 586 smallbore score and a 596 air rifle score, for an aggregate score of 1182.
Hammond was very pleased with how the team shot.
”I'm really happy with the team's performance and how hard they worked today," Hammond said. "It was one of our best air rifle matches of the season, and we almost overcame the deficit to Kentucky. More important than the result is the performance and effort that the team gave today and over the championship, and I'm really pleased with that.”
The Mountaineers will travel to Colorado Springs, to compete in the NCAA Championships, which are hosted by Air Force at the Falcon Rifle Range, on Mar. 11-12.