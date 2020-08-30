On Sunday evening, the WVU campus was the site of a West Virginia University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee unity march supporting inclusion, equality and change.
WVU student-athletes representing all of the University’s athletic teams marched from the WVU Coliseum down Patteson Drive and arrived at the Student Rec Center. Head football coach Neal Brown marched with the group, along with women's basketball coach Mike Carey, women's soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, athletic director Shane Lyons and many other members of the West Virginia athletic department.
WVU student-athletes and WVU students begin to march from the Coliseum to the WVU Rec Center pic.twitter.com/zUadE9Ati1— Charles Montgomery (@cmonty2000) August 30, 2020
Audrey Adams, a redshirt senior on the WVU volleyball team and co-president of the SAAC, spoke at the rally challenging her fellow student-athletes to stand up for racial inequality and make a change.
"I am here as co-president of the SAAC to stay committed to change," Adams said. "You are more than your jersey, and I challenge you to leave an impact not just in Morgantown, but everywhere that you can."
The march was put together by WVU Director of Student-Athlete Enhancement Tangela Cheatham, who expressed the importance of a movement like this for student-athletes to participate.
"These initiatives are very important to our student-athletes, our department, the city, the state, and our country," Cheatham said. "It was essential for our student-athletes to get out and show their passion for forwarding progress in our community.”
Before the march began, each sports team broke up into groups to walk together.
Many members of the Mountaineer football team were on hand to show their support, including senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons and junior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who spoke to the group. Members of the team wore black West Virginia football shirts featuring the hashtag #BLM on the back in support of the movement.
Cheatham continually focuses on reminding West Virginia student-athletes that they are looked up to in West Virginia, and they should use that platform to take a stand.
“Being a West Virginia University student-athlete, they know that this is a program that everyone in the state follows, so they are going to be someone that people recognize and look up to," Cheatham said. "We want them to set a good example and always work for the betterment of the society, whether it's about social injustice or just being a friend to people around them."
All participants in the march were told to keep six feet apart and wear face coverings while marching.