The West Virginia men and women's swimming and diving teams dominated both days of the West Virginia State Games on Friday and Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
On day one, the Mountaineers won 16 of 18 events with a total of 1,383 points. The men contributed 692 points and the women earned 691 points for the team. Sixteen different Mountaineers earned first on day one.
The men's dive team had an outstanding day one with five of their divers placing in the top five led by senior Owen Johns with a score of 297.68.
In the pool, WVU swept the competition on the women's side.
Junior Abby Reardon won the 200 free. Senior Jacqueline McCutchan won the 100 back. Sophomore Mia Walters won the 200 fly.
Lastly, freshman Alda Szwabinska won the 50 free.
Over on day two, The Mountaineers won all 16 events of the day with a dominating performance all around. They finished the competition with a total score of 3,112.5 points.
The men's side earned a total of 1,564.5 points, and the women's squad grabbed a total 1,548 points. Twenty-three total gold medals were earned by the Mountaineers and seven of those were grabbed by freshmen.
Both 400 relays were won by the women and mens teams. Senior Jacqueline McCutchan, senior Harna Minezawa, and freshmans Mia Cheatwood and Alda Szwabinska with a time of 3:48.69.
Over on the men's side, junior Justin Heimes, freshman Adam McDonald, sophomore Braden Osborn and junior Roanoke Shirk clocked in with a time of 3:22.55.
Meanwhile, the men's dive team picked up right where they left off with all five divers placing in the top five again.
Owen Johns led the way again with a first place finish and a score of 283.58 on the men's three meter springboard.
Sophomore Sarah Krusinski dominated the field on the women's 1 meter springboard with a score of 264.75. Also, senior Marian Tiemeier finished in second place with a score of 244.35.
WVU had an amazing performance from freshmans Mia Cheatwood and Gabriela Martin and mens swimmer Adam Mcdonald.
Cheatwood started it off winning the women's 200 breast. McDonald followed Cheatwood winning the men's 200 breast. Martin capped it off in the women’s 500 free with a time of 5:01.78.
The Mountaineers will return to action next week as they host Cincinnati on Oct. 21-22.
Friday’s session is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, while Saturday’s competition will begin at 11 a.m.