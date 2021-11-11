Men’s Basketball
The West Virginia men’s basketball team had two players in Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris sign their national letters-of-intent on Wednesday per an announcement.
Davis is from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, and currently attends Teays Valley Christian School. In 2021, Davis averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
“Josiah will bring us much-needed size to the point guard position,” head coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “He’s a very efficient penetrator with the ball.”
Davis also won a silver medal at the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.
Harris attends Richmond Heights High School in Canton, Ohio. Last season, Harris averaged 17.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while taking Richmond Heights to the semifinals of the Ohio Division IV state playoffs.
“Josiah is a very versatile big who is capable of playing the three or four positions because of his size and his ability to make shots,” Huggins said in a statement.
On Thursday morning, it was announced that Patrick Suemnick would be joining the team as well in 2022. This year, Suemnick is attending Triton College after playing his first season at Robert Morris.
Women’s Basketball
The West Virginia women’s basketball team added three players on Wednesday with Imarianah Russell, Avery Strickland and Yonta Vaugh all signing National Letters of Intent per an announcement.
Russell is a guard from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who is a four-star prospect by ESPN. Russell is rated as the No. 25 guard by ESPN and the No. 83 player overall in the class of 2022.
“I chose WVU because, from the start, they showed me how much they really wanted me, from calls to sending mail to checking up on me and not just for basketball,” Russell said in a statement. “It was really a love no other school showed me, and on my unofficial visit, I really felt at home.”
Russell is a 1,000-point scorer and has been named to Ohio’s all-state basketball team three times.
Strickland is a guard from Knoxville, Tennessee, who is the No. 101 prospect by All-Star Girls Report.
“Ace [Strickland] is a tough-minded player that can play multiple positions,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said in a statement. “Her versatility, toughness and ability to shoot and pass the basketball will really help us, and I can’t wait to coach her.”
Vaughn is a guard from District Heights, Maryland, who is a four-star prospect and is ranked No. 72 by ESPN for the class of 2022.
Golf
The West Virginia golf team added Kaleb Wilson who signed his national letter-of-intent for the 2022-23 year as announced Wednesday.
“Kaleb has accomplished a lot in his junior golf career,” head coach Sean Covich said in a statement. “His game is solid all-around, from the tee to his iron play to his touch around the greens. There’s a lot to like about Kaleb’s game and his ability to score. We are excited to be adding a player of his caliber to our roster next season. Not only will he achieve success on the golf course, he will be a strong student in the classroom.”
Wilson was the 2020 Tennessee Golf Association Junior Player of the Year and he was the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Division II-A State individual champion in 2020.
Women’s Soccer
The West Virginia women’s soccer team added six players for the 2022 year as announced on Wednesday.
The new additions for West Virginia include: Reagan Mallia, Iman Mustafa, Ruby Teixeira, Emily Thompson, Taylor White and Natalie Zibinskas.
Mallia is a midfielder from Severna, Park, Maryland, who played three seasons at Archbishop Spalding High School. Mallia has also played for Maryland United FC at the club level where she earned an All-Conference honor.
Mustafa is a midfielder from El Dorado Hills, California, who was the team captain and team MVP during her senior season at Oak Ridge High School. Teixeira is a forward from Franklin, Tennessee, who played at Independence High School in her senior season. Teixeira is three-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Thompson is a forward from Broward County, Florida, where she helped lead American Heritage High School to a state championship. White is a forward from Cincinnati, Ohio, who plays at Winton Woods High School and Cincinnati United at the club level. At the club level, White scored 47 goals in one season for the mid-America region record.
Zibinskas is a forward from Duxbury, Massachusetts, who plays for South Shore Select at the club level. Zibinskas also competed for the Massachusetts U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program in 2016-17.
Volleyball
The West Virginia volleyball team added eight players to its roster for the 2022 year as announced on Wednesday.
The players added include: Quincey Cole, Jessica Dunn, Samiha Foster, Tierney Jackson, Madison Lund, Melanie McGann, Bailey Miller and Sasha Stotler. This recruiting class is ranked at No. 25 by Prep Volleyball.
"This is the best recruiting class that we have had since I got here," head coach Reed Sunahara said in a statement. "We have talented players coming in that will make a huge impact not just for next year, but for the next four years. We have players that have been playing at a high level in club, and we feel good about this class."
Coyle is an outside hitter from Fort Lupton, Colorado, where she was varsity captain and made all-conference teams for four years. In her career, Coyle has 1,247 kills, 812 digs and 228 aces.
Dunn is a setter that has totaled 2,602 total assists in high school and was named the 2021 AVCA All-Region setter at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas. Foster is from Laurel, Maryland, and was named a 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee and she was named to the 2021 AVCA All-American Watch List.
Jackson is middle blocker that is No. 38 in the 2022 recruiting class. Jackson also participated in the 2021 U19 USA Volleyball National Team Development Program.
Lund is another middle blocker and she had 596 kills, 177 blocks and a 42% hitting percentage during her high school career. McGann is from Keller, Texas, where she set the record for most kills in a single season at Keller High School with over 556.
Miller is an outside hitter that was named the 2021 2A District 18 MVP and she earned a spot on the 2A All-State team in Quinlan, Texas. Stotler is from Quincy, Ohio, and she finished with 340 kills, 165 digs and 81 solo blocks at Riverside High School.
Wrestling
The West Virginia wrestling team added to new wrestlers to the 2022 roster with the signings of Brody Conley and Ian Bush on Wednesday.
Conley is ranked No. 89 by FloWrestling for the class of 2022. Going into his senior season, Conley has an overall record of 131-9 and won the 2020 170-pound Ohio State Championship.
Bush is from Cameron, West Virginia, and holds a 107-10 overall record at Cameron High School.
“We always want to keep the best kids in West Virginia home and certainly I think he is one of if not the best kid in the state,” head coach Tim Flynn said in a statement.
Gymnastics
The West Virginia gymnastics team announced the signings of four new gymnasts to join the team next fall as announced Thursday.
Brooke Irwin, Carlee Nelson, Miranda Smith and Emma Wehry all signed their national letters-of-intent.
“We are very excited to officially sign the class of 2022 and welcome the athletes and their families to the WVU gymnastics family,” head coach Jason Butts said in a statement. “The 2022 class is strong across the board, perhaps the best overall class we have ever signed. I have no doubt these athletes will help us to continue to grow our program in terms of academic and athletic success.”