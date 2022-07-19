Ceili McCabe and Amy Cashin qualified for this year’s track and field World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.
While the women are representing their home countries, Canada and Australia, both athletes are also representing West Virginia University, as McCabe is a current star athlete and Cashin is a decorated alum.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships are being hosted in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24.
This year, the competition celebrates its 18th edition, bringing together athletes from all over the world to compete at the highest level in various track and field events.
Both McCabe and Cashin qualified for the 3,000-meter steeplechase after each placing first in the race in their home countries.
McCabe qualified for the Canadian National Team after placing first at the Bell Canadian Outdoor Championships on June 25 with a time of 9:30.69, while Cashin took first at the Portland Track Festival on June 10 with a time of 9:27.91, qualifying for Australia's national team.
At WVU, McCabe is a highly accomplished athlete, earning several Big 12 honors and first-place finishes. During her redshirt freshman season, McCabe was selected to the All-American First team and the All-Big 12 Indoor First Team.
McCabe is also the defending champion of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Big 12 Championship, taking first place in both 2021 and 2022.
This past season, McCabe earned All-American honors when she set a WVU program record with a time of 9:31.14 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.
McCabe is among 54 athletes representing Canada at the World Athletic Championships and one of three Canadians competing in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.
WVU Alum Cashin competed for the Mountaineers from 2013-2018, where she earned high honors representing the Big 12 and collected several wins within individual and team races.
In her final season, Cashin finished in second place at the Big 12 Championship 3,000-meter steeplechase, qualifying for the NCAA East Preliminary where she took a sixth-place finish. At the NCAA Championships, she placed 19th in the steeplechase event.
After finishing her collegiate career, Cashin went on to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she placed 24th overall in the women’s steeplechase, representing Australia.
Cashin is one of 64 athletes for the Australian National team and one of three women competing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event.
On July 16, both women competed in the 3000-meter steeplechase event; however, neither were moved on to the next round, putting an end to their time at the World Athletics Championship.