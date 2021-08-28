To conclude competition in the Old Dominion Invitational, the West Virginia volleyball team defeated Hampton, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers (3-0) won in four sets to keep the team undefeated.
Hampton (0-3) was able to steal the first set against WVU and the Pirates avoided extra-play to finish off the first set with a, 25-23 win. West Virginia’s defense against Hampton’s kills was lacking in the first set, as the Pirates only had three errors with 18 kills.
However, the Mountaineer defense tightened up from that point on.
In the second set, Hampton committed five errors and had a lackluster eight kills in the set. On the other side of the net, West Virginia had an almost-perfect set offensively, going 16-for-24 on attacks. The Mountaineers tied the match up, winning the second set 25-15.
Much like the second set, in the third set, Hampton committed more attacking errors than they did kills. The Mountaineers cooled down on offense but were able to run away at the end of the set, winning 25-17.
West Virginia continued their momentum in the beginning of the fourth set, gaining a lead quickly. The Mountaineers never looked back, winning the set 25-11 and the match 3-1.
On offense, the Mountaineers were led by Briana Lynch, Natali Petrova, Kristin Lux and Adrian Ell.
Lynch led the team in kills with 16. The senior from Georgia committed just two errors in the four sets that she played. Lynch leads the team in kills over the first week of play with 36 in three matches. Petrova recorded 15 kills against the Pirates, having an attack percentage of .571.
Lux had 12 kills on Saturday, while Ell—who is starting her first full season with the Mountaineers—recorded 11. Ell was able to record three aces in the win as well.
The Mountaineers will now take a small break before traveling to Annapolis, Maryland, to compete in the Navy Tournament Sept. 3-4. West Virginia will first take on Michigan, next Friday at 12 p.m.