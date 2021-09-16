The West Virginia volleyball team hosted its second match of the Mountaineer Invitational against the UMBC Retrievers on Thursday and came away with a 3-0 match win.
West Virginia (10-0) scored all 75 possible points in this set sweep, winning the first set 25-15, the second set 25-16 and the final set 25-21.
West Virginia has won 10 straight matches with seven sweeps. In those 10 wins, the Mountaineers have dropped just three sets.
The star of the match for the Mountaineers, was right side hitter Adrian Ell, who recorded 14 kills on an outstanding 72 percent hitting percentage, along with three service aces and three blocks.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas was essential to the West Virginia offensive attack with 29 assists across the three sets.
Defensive specialist Alexa Hastings amassed 11 digs and middle blocker Briana Lynch added 12 kills and three blocks in a somewhat quiet day for WVU’s kill leader.
For the Retrievers (4-9), the offense was working well but their defense held them back from winning a set. Outside hitter Mia Bilusic led the way for UMBC with 17 kills on 34 percent hitting.
Junior setter Andjelij Draskovic was the leading passer for the Retrievers with 27 assists and 10 digs on defense.
Other contributors on defense were middle blocker Beste Ayhan with four blocks and outside hitter Loren Teter who had 10 digs.
The Mountaineers will play their final match of the Mountaineer Invitational against the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.