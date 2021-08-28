The No. 12 West Virginia University women’s soccer team will look to win their second straight game, as they host Duquesne on Sunday.
Following a loss to No. 4 Virginia last weekend, West Virginia (2-1) was able to get back on track Friday, beating Bucknell, 3-1.
The Mountaineers gave up a goal in the 36th minute, but then responded quickly to even the score before halftime. In the second half, West Virginia scored a penalty kick from Jordan Brewster, after a Bucknell foul occurred inside the box.
With West Virginia up 2-1, they were able to put the game away after a goal from junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand. The goal put the Mountaineers ahead for good, as the team went on to win, 3-1.
West Virginia will now turn its attention to Sunday and its upcoming match with Duquesne (1-0-1).
Duquesne has played two games this season, beating Saint Francis last weekend, 3-1, and then tied Valparaiso 2-2 on Friday night.
Duquesne has been solid offensively, as they are averaging 18.5 shots per game, while also allowing opponents to shoot 14 times per game.
Freshman forward Emma Bundy leads Duquesne offensively. So far this season, she has scored two goals, and recorded one assist.
Junior goalkeeper Megan Virgin has been solid for the Dukes so far this season, tallying 11 saves in two games played.
With this match against Duquesne being the second game in three days for West Virginia, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown wants to continue to challenge her team. Brown wants to see how her team will respond in different scenarios against different teams before West Virginia gets into conference play.
“We want to be playing our best soccer at the end of the year and ready for conference play,” Izzo-Brown said. “We definitely want to push a variety of teams in front of us that will present different problems and just see how the kids respond. They respond differently in training than they do in games, good or bad. It’s just always interesting for us to see how they adapt when the whistle blows on Dlesk.”
This will be the 12th all-time meeting against Duquesne, with West Virginia holding a series lead of 9-0-2, while also winning the past five matches. This will also be the first time these two teams square off since 2019.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the game will be televised on ESPN+.