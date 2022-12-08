The WVU club golf team just returned from winning a national championship for the National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) in Las Vegas, Nevada, and club president Jack Wiedebusch was thankful to compete and win it all.
The tournament took place at the Las Vegas Desert Pines Resort, with the team playing at the Las Vegas Paiute Resort course. The course is in a desert, and it is roughly a 6,600 yard course.
The team had eight golfers play the course throughout the span of two days, with the team shooting a +59, which was a five-stroke victory for the Mountaineers over all other competition at Nationals. From the eight players, the five highest scores were counted.
Wiedebusch, a junior from Morgantown, West Virginia and the club team's president, spoke about the team’s experience with the course and the tournament, and how the experience affected the team.
“It was an eye-opening experience, we knew we had a chance to compete, because we had won our last two tournaments in our region,” Wiedebusch said. “I also found out [during the tournament] how much our state [West Virginia] loves to compete.”
The sports management major also talked about his personal experience with the tournament, and how he performed during the championship run.
“I shot an 87 the first day,” Wiedebusch said. “The second day I got a bout of the flu, so I could not play, so then I acted like a coach.”
Wiedebusch and the team also battled with the desert atmosphere on the course, which was something they had never experienced before.
Alongside different types of grass than the team was used to on the course, WVU fought against the sweltering heat, which Wiedebusch said got up to as high as 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wiedebusch praised Jack Lindgren, the vice president of the club, who shot a 75 and a 74.
Lindgren’s efforts were good for a second-place overall finish individually in the entire tournament. He also mentioned freshman Anthony Ciconte’s performance, who also had a fantastic tournament shooting a 76 and 74, good for sixth in the tournament. Both players made top eight national honors for the NCCGA.
Wiedebusch was thankful for two members of the club’s cabinet and how they have helped him run the organization.
“I would like to give a lot of credit to Jack Lindgren and Levi Watson for helping me run the club,” Wiedebusch said.