The West Virginia Club Cricket team made history in Lauderhill, Fla. by not only three-peating as American College Cricket National Champions but also claiming titles for two different years in one day.
No, you did not read that wrong: the WVU Cricket Team defeated the University of Florida for the 2022 Championship and Arkansas State for the 2020 Championship on Sunday, March 20.
“We went into the 2020 tournament defending our national title that we got in 2019 (against New Jersey Institute of Technology),” WVU Club Cricket Captain Sai Satish Guda said. “We had played three group matches and qualified for the playoffs when we learned that the state of Florida had declared a COVID emergency outbreak.”
Everyone can relate to the level of uncertainty that Guda and his team now faced; while West Virginia was supposed to be taking on Florida for a chance at the 2020 championship game, teams were now told that a virus was preventing them from doing so.
There was no national tournament for 2021 due to COVID, so when the event was finally able to be held again in 2022, it was determined that both titles would be claimed in five days as part of two separate years’ tournaments.
On Wednesday, March 16, the Mountaineers started league play for the 2022 National Tournament. They played four games in a three day span, with a doubleheader on Friday, March 18, but only three of those matches counted for the 2022 tournament.
WVU defeated Pittsburgh, George Washington, and Middle Tennessee State in order to advance to the semifinals in the 2022 Tournament, and they also won over Florida on Friday to meet Arkansas State in the 2020 Championship.
The next day, West Virginia defeated Carnegie Mellon in order to make the 2022 Final and set up two back-to-back finals on Sunday despite them technically being for two different tournaments that were two years apart. The Mountaineers beat Arkansas State to claim the 2020 title and Florida to win the 2022 championship on the same day.
Despite the grueling circumstances that caused the club to play seven matches in five days, Guda and the team remained thankful for all the assistance that they received along the way.
“This wouldn't have been possible without our players,” Guda said. “We got help from (WVU) Club Sports, Student Government Association, and without their help this would not have been possible.
The squad sought to make its club, this school, and even the entire state of West Virginia proud, and it is safe to say that they have done just that.
“I think that this is the best way that we can give back to our club and our university,” Guda said. “We deserve a national title; it doesn’t need to be in football or basketball, it can be the rifle team or cricket. As long as we contribute and make this university proud, that’s a true example of Mountaineer spirit.”