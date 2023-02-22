The WVU Division II club hockey team won its first ACC club title over the weekend in the ACCHL Championship Tournament, taking home the Admiral’s Cup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The tournament spanned three days and hosted the top eight teams in the Elite Division of ACC hockey.
This year marks West Virginia's fifth season in the league and its first appearance in the final four of its bracket.
While WVU has been in the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League for five seasons, Sunday’s victory marks its first championship win in the league.
The championship game took place on Sunday, Feb. 19 the Mountaineers had their second shutout victory of the tournament, defeating UNCC 5-0 to claim the Admiral’s Cup.
While the Mountaineers did not get on the board until 15 minutes into the matchup, a three-score second period gave West Virginia the edge against Charlotte. An additional goal in the third period secured the win for the Mountaineers as the 49ers remained scoreless.
West Virginia’s Nathan Panchisin and Alex Mohardt both scored two goals in the finale as goalie Giffin Knarr got the shutout.
With the 5-0 win, the Mountaineers bring their first Admiral’s Cup back to Morgantown.
In the regular season, the Mountaineers finished first in the Virginia bracket of the Elite division, and their success continued into tournament play.
WVU entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, coming second to Saint Joseph’s.
West Virginia’s first matchup of the tournament came against Georgetown in the quarter finals.
Prior to the game, West Virginia coach Tyler Kutek was recognized as the M2 Elite Coach of the Year. Kutek has been the head coach of the Mountaineers since 2019 and the honor is his first since joining the league.
West Virginia struck first against Georgetown in the quarter final, but at the end of regulation, the game was tied at 1-1. In double overtime, the Mountaineers beat the Hoyas 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
In the semi-final, the Mountaineers shut out Elon in a 7-0 victory. The win against Elon advanced West Virginia to the championship game to take on No. 3 University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Established in 1995, The Atlantic Coast Hockey League organizes collegiate club hockey teams and is dedicated to reducing costs and travel for club teams. By structuring the league into conferences and divisions, club hockey teams are able to experience high-level play like that of NCAA teams.
Although West Virginia dominated its division, it did not secure an automatic bid to the regional tournament, bringing its historic season to an end.