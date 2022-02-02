First thing I have to say: this place is amazing. It is the perfect mix between a quick stop coffee stop and an actual sit down restaurant. Located right before downtown High street, it is on the corner right next to the book and gear store.
This was one of the best breakfast joints I have hit in such a long time, especially here in Morgantown. This area seriously lacks good breakfast or brunch places. The vibes this place give off are New York City in the spring. The artwork in this place is phenomenal. The walls are colorfully painted and interesting art decor is scattered all throughout the store.
They also show off local business items for sale. The menu style is a little chaotic. Their menu is written in chalk on the walls, which could be tough if you go with children to coordinate what to get. I feel like this is more of a backdoor kind of secret joint.
This is also a place I could argue you need to know what you want before you go in. Since it is such a small venue, it is very crowded; also, the line wrapping around the inside did not help. The line also did not move quickly. I probably waited for about 10 minutes in a cramped spot. The seating was pretty good though and mostly sat all of their customers.
The food was very tasty, and this was possibly the best breakfast I have had here in Morgantown. I got a bacon, egg, cheese and everything bagel. The bagel was soft and thick, even a little chewy. It was not the kind of bagel that was crispy or had any crunch. It was the kind of bagel that you would get prepackaged at a grocery store. Do not think that I feel negatively about the bagel; it was so tasty.
The bacon on the inside was also cut up instead of just the strips being placed inside the sandwich. Also, I paired it with a side of their famous spicy mayo. The spicy mayo lived up to all of its expectations. I would describe it more as a chipotle mayo, though. It made the sandwich have so much flavor and added a homestyle taste.
I also drank a cup of hot tea. The barista surprised me with one of their flavors. Yet, none of these places have good alternatives for the drinks: no stevia, agave syrup or other alternative sugar options. For an upbeat coffee shop, they need to appeal more to their customers with other preferences.
This place though to the naked eye is a diamond in the hiding. The outside of the building does not do it justice. My total breakfast with tip was 9.02, which is pretty affordable. This place was definitely one I will hit again.
168 Willey St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Daily 7AM-5PM
(304) 296- 5297
Dining style: Casual Breakfast
★★★★★
$