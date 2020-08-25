There’s a new resident roaming the Honors Hall, ZuZu the Shih Tzu has arrived.
Residence Hall Coordinator Jeremiah Kibler and his wife Keisha Kibler adopted their new 9 month old Shih Tzu ZuZu back in May from a breeder in Ohio. This was a few months after their previous dog Kibbey had to be put down back in August after living in the Honors Hall for 14 years. Now after months of Quarantining; ZuZu the Shih Tzu is getting used to interacting with all the new students.
“For three months she just thought her world was mom and dad,” Keisha said. “Now people are starting to come back and she’s realizing that there’s more to the world than mom and dad, so she’s adjusting.”
Residence hall members also seem to really like the name ZuZu the Shih Tzu, Jeremiah explains what ignited this idea.
“One of my favorite movies of all time and absolutely my favorite Christmas movie is It’s A Wonderful Life with George Bailey who’s the lead and one of his kids is named ZuZu,” Jeremiah explained. “There’s a big scene there with flowers that are dying and he’s trying to put the petals back on the rose; it’s a cute moment with ZuZu’s petals”
The Kibler’s close connection with Kibbey was a big reason as to why they adopted ZuZu so soon.
“ Kibbey and I would sit and eat lunch together and go on walks; all that kind of stuff,” Jeremiah said. “ We were buds you know, we were partners in crime and so I really missed that connection”
The Kibler’s also found it tough when Jeremiah’s mother passed away in November.
“ It was just a really hard year and I just missed having some kind of sense of normalcy,’ Jeremiah said.
With some sense of normalcy back, the Kibler’s have had to make some adjustments this semester because of the pandemic.
“ We have the resident assistants come into the courtyard in groups of four or five outside and stand around in a circle while social distancing, and play with ZuZu,” Keisha explained. “ they each got some treats and one of ZuZu’s toys so that she can go and introduce herself.”
It worked so well that they used the same method with the incoming residents in the Honors Hall.
Also, lookout during the month of October when ZuZu the Shih Tzu turns 1 year old, Jeremiah and Keisha will be planning a birthday celebration outside for the students who would like to sign up and be a part of it.