The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University. The event was held at the Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania on April 15-16.
Action for the Mountaineers began on Saturday, as senior Sada Wright earned 26th place in the women’s discus throw event with a 38.07 final result.
Sophomore Megan Weaver and freshman Alex Fleck both participated in the first section of the women’s 1500 meter event. Weaver placed 24th with a 4:50.86 final time, while Fleck finished 83rd with a time of 5:01.78.
Later that afternoon, redshirt senior Hayley Jackson and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden competed in the second section of the women’s 1500 meter. Jackson earned fifth place after crossing the finish line in 4:18.34 and Vanderheyden claimed 10th place with a 4:24.16 final time.
On Sunday, Vanderheyden finished first in the women’s 3000 meter race. Vanderheyden crossed the line with a time of 9:57.13 to grab the victory. Redshirt freshman Zara Zervos finished first in the second heat of the event and 18th overall with a 10:35.81 time.
Also competing in the women’s 3000, Fleck and redshirt freshman Aubrie Custer finished in 24th and 34th place, respectively. Fleck ended the race in 10:44.71, while Custer finished in 10:57.15.
Sophomore Cassandra Williamson grabbed another victory for West Virginia in the women’s 800 meter event, as she took first place with a final time of 2:05.67. Close behind her was Jackson in third place, finishing in 2:08.68.
In the women’s high jump, sophomore Abigale Mullings earned sixth place with a 1.63 result.
Senior Tessa Constantine closed out competition for the Mountaineers in the women’s 200 meter, earning 20th place with a 25.20 time.
The track and field team will compete again this weekend in both the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Mountaineer Showcase in Morgantown. Both events will run from April 21-22.