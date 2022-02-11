Happy Valentine’s Day! The cosmos have a lot lined up for you this romantic holiday season, whether you have a boo, are still searching or plan to spend more time with your closest friends. The stars and planets are aligned when it comes not only to your sun sign, but Venus, Mars, the moon and the comet Chiron.
Venus is the planet of love, naturally, but this cosmic body specifically determines how you express affection and what you find attractive. Mars is the planet of aggression, determining confidence, assertiveness, ambitiousness, anger and, most importantly on this holiday, the energy you bring to your sex life. These cosmic lovers will be spicing things up as they form a conjunction, or line up exactly in the sky. This means that plenty of opportunities for flirting, dating and even bring about long-term commitments beyond just Valentine’s Day!
The moon has influence over your emotions, moods and feelings, so the moon entering fiery and feisty Leo on exactly February 14th means big romantic gestures and plenty of passion are in store for your Valentine’s Day. Leo’s love love, and more importantly they love attention and gifts. Don’t be surprised if you feel extra sappy and generous, or if you receive love letters and gifts from your secret admirers. It’s all about over the top, especially since this Leo moon will be out of sight of Saturn, the strict, responsible companion of the planets.
Leo’s light shines so brightly that it will reach the comet Chiron, which influences our inner, deepest wounds and how we can overcome them. In the Leo moon’s light, Chiron will bring about healing old wounds of love. Even if you hate the holiday, keep your heart open this Valentine’s Day for a bit of healing and self love.
ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)
Get ready for a fun time, Aries! Whether single or in a relationship, it’d be a great time to plan a double date with some of your besties as you bring along your sweetheart. If looking for love, consider a friend you’ve always lusted after or try your hand at online dating. Love could blossom randomly at social events, too. Keep your mind open!
TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)
Things are looking hot for you in the bedroom, Taurus, making this the perfect time to stay in. A candlelight dinner and sexy role-playing could be lots of fun tonight. If you’re single, have your friends over for a night of sappy rom coms accompanied by a glass of rosé.
GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)
Time to the star of the show, Gemini! In the month ahead, Mars is paying special attention to heat up your sex life and sense of intimacy. While committed Geminis will enjoy this energy a bit more, singles might be so fired up that they jump into bed with anyone who tickles their fancy! Travel could be quite engaging for you during this time, even if it’s just a quick step out of town with a lover.
CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)
This could be a Valentines day to remember, Cancer. You could be feeling great excitement as you make adventurous plans with your sweetheart for the years ahead. Single Cancers will be feeling the heat to find their perfect match, so dating will be extremely active and auspicious for them — but make sure you’re looking for someone who wants commitment and not just a casual fling.
LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 22)
You’re super busy, but don’t miss out on celebrating today—regardless of your relationship status. With the Moon in your sign, you’re bound to be in your feels. Committed Leos will likely make some long-term promises and plans — perhaps even a surprise engagement or decision to move in! Single Leos will be eager for love and may even be tempted into an office or work-related romance.
VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)
Tonight’s vibe is looking incredible for you, Virgo. If you’re single, it’s YOUR night to go out and play the field. If taken, why not reenact one of your very first dates? Committed Virgos will also feel that this Valentine’s season is filled with magic, as you enjoy sweet kisses, fiery sex and the chance to reignite your connection quite deeply.
LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)
With so much cosmic energy swirling in your favor, all Libras will enjoy the sexy and sweet vibes. Single Libras have an excellent opportunity to be dating around and crossing paths with a soulmate, especially through socializing, attending events or trying your hand at online dating. Committed Libras will have a dazzling chance to have memorable fun with their one-and-only and could even feel the zing of fiery, spontaneous passion that reminds you why you fell in love in the first place.
SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)
Love like it’s an exhilarating rollercoaster and you’re just about to hit the top, Scorpio! Some may decide to go on a quick trip with their partner or new flame, just to spice up their routine, while others will feel deeply drawn to nesting under candlelight with take-out at home. Singles will have plenty of chances at a busy dating life, but it’s quite likely one person who teaches you to think outside of the box will rise up to the top. This could be true love, Scorpio. Embrace it.
SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)
Expand your horizons, Sagittarius. The Leo Moon asks you to do something unusual. Even if it’s just a staycation at a nearby hotel, treat yourself and your lover to a spa day and raunchy romp after a bottle of champagne! Single Sagittarians will likely be feeling the heat in their heart and their loins for some TLC, and dating outside of their normal type will likely bring them greater luck at this time.
CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)
With Venus, ruling beauty and attraction, and Mars, ruling passion and sex, igniting your zodiac sign, this could be your favorite Valentine’s season ever, Capricorn! No matter if single or attached, you do not need to look far to find romance! Committed Capricorns will be eager to spice up their sex life and get scandalous, while also enjoying plenty of tenderness and affection. Singles have plenty of opportunities for dating, just make sure that you’re the one taking the lead rather than waiting for it to come to you.
AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)
This Valentine’s season will have you craving sensuality, privacy and sweetness behind closed doors, Aquarius. With so much planetary energy encouraging you to lie low, cuddle and smooch at home, you’ll enjoy a low-key time this month. But don’t worry: that doesn’t mean it has to be quiet or dull! Single Aquarians will be deeply focused on stepping into their power this season, so make sure as you’re dating that you find someone who you respect and who respects you.
PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)
Romance shows up for you when you connect with like-minded people. If you’re looking for love, an introduction could be in the stars. If committed, plan some magical evenings with your partner or even attend some sweet live experiences or events in town. Singles will fare quite well this season, especially by dating in their social network, meeting new people by socializing, or taking the initiative to ask out that cutie through online dating. Love will sparkle around you everywhere you go.