West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during his press briefing on Nov. 11.

 Photo courtesy WV Governor's Office

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia ahead of a winter storm that will continue into the holiday weekend.

Weather officials said the storm could bring negative wind chills, high winds, a flash freeze and some snow. 

The proclamation allows state agencies to work together to respond to the event in a timely and coordinated way. 

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Justice said in a press release Thursday.

In a separate proclamation, Justice declared Friday, Dec. 23, a state holiday for all public employees, except those involved with emergency response. 

In the local forecast, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a wind chill warning, winter weather advisory and wind advisory for the Morgantown area. 

The Wind Chill Warning runs from 6 a.m. Friday until noon on Saturday, with wind chills potentially as low as -40 degrees. 

The winter weather advisory runs from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday with one inch of snow and a possible flash freeze forecasted. 

Further, the wind advisory runs from 1 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday with forecasted winds of 25-35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.