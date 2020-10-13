Working the double shift
Student-workers at West Virginia University have continued to persevere through Covid-19 challenges. For many Mountaineers, working on campus is more than just a side gig. So when the pandemic set in, students employed at WVU were faced with uncertainty in their future.
“At the beginning of the semester it was really stressful because I wasn’t sure if the rec was going to stay open or not,” said Kathleen Eyler, the Operations Supervisor at the Student Recreation Center.
The Rec Center had all indoor activities shut down this year on Mar 18 and has remained that way for nearly seven months now. However, student workers have not rigid restrictions stop them from helping others.
Eyler’s job now mainly consists of renting out fitness equipment from the shipping container located by the outdoor field at the Rec. “I don’t think enough people are taking advantage of it because I don’t think a lot of people know that we’re out there trying to have some sort of recreation for them,” said the junior International Studies Major.
The Rec Center can be found on Instagram and Twitter @WVU_CampusRec and post updates on activities and opportunities virtually every day. Activities included are yoga, skills challenges, esports tournaments, and much more.
Student’s looking for tips on health, self-care, or mental fitness can also turn to the Rec for assistance.
To ensure safety, all in-person events require that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. “A lot of people are upset that they need to wear their mask outside, on campus, and all the time… most people are pretty good about it though,” said Eyler.
Student-workers employed at the Downtown Campus Library had no choice but to remain indoors, putting them at an increased risk of contraction. One of those students includes Olivia Sinkule, a senior History Major.
Sinkule, a federal work study, has remained behind the front desk to help students check out books and access student services. However, her duties have expanded to ensure that students can study safely without fear of sickness.
“Our job includes enforcing mask guidelines by walking around to see if students have them,” said Sinkule. Masks are provided to anyone in the library that does not have one.
These protective measures have succeeded despite a large influx of students entering and leaving the library on a daily basis. “We had a small exposure at the library but there was only one person that tested positive and it was handled quickly.”
The library’s policy includes no food or drink- even in private study rooms. At one point, employees were instructed to check the wellness passes of anyone entering the library. “Some people didn’t even know about wellness checks and would just send the emails straight to spam,” said Sinkule.
Even while facing tight restrictions and risk of personal illness, Sinkule, like many other student-workers, has stayed employed to get by. Throughout the pandemic, she has maintained two jobs: one at the library and another at a Starbucks off-campus.
This dedication and determination is a small sample of the types of student workers here at WVU. Undeterred by a global pandemic, they have remained steadfast in bettering the lives of the people around them.