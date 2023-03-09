The Kansas Jayhawks were too much for the Mountaineers in the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday.
Kansas shot 33-63 from the field (52.4%) and were 7-20 (35%) from three. Kansas had a stellar shooting performance in the second half, going 20-30 (66.7%).
WVU shot 25-56 (44.6%) and 4-19 from three (21.1%). The team also turned the ball over 13 times compared to 11 by Kansas.
The Mountaineers started out down 0-5 before senior forward Tre Mitchell got them on the board with an inside score.
WVU took its first lead of the game with a poster by fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews. The score was part of a 6-0 run that put the Mountaineers up 10-9.
The Jayhawks found their groove later in the half, going on a 14-0 run to go up 25-14.
With the help of Matthews and Joe Toussaint, WVU was able to get back within single digits. The two scored nine points in the last 4:46 to make it 31-23.
WVU finished the half with a strong defensive possession, keeping the score at 31-23 at halftime.
Kansas had answers for all of WVU's efforts to start the half. Every shot by the Mountaineers was balanced out by KU on the other end, eventually leading to a 38-32 score.
After a timeout on the floor, Gradey Dick made a three to put the Jayhawks up by nine. Seth Wilson quickly responded with a three of his own, making it 43-35.
The two teams kept trading blows, but WVU was able to narrow the gap to 44-40 with a transition layup by Toussaint. A driving layup by Jalen Wilson put Kansas in front 46-40.
Kansas kept building on its lead, going on a 7-0 run to make the score 62-48. The Mountaineers fought back with a 5-0 run to cut it to 62-53 with 5:01 remaining.
The Jayhawks went up by 14 shortly after with a three-pointer by Kevin McCullar to go up 69-55. They finished the game with their largest lead of the day off a Dick three-pointer to make it 78-61.
Wilson led all scorers with 22 points. Stevenson led WVU with 13 points.
The Mountaineers now have to wait to see if they receive an NCAA Tournament bid.