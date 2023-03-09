Toussaint Kansas Big 12 tournament

Senior guard Joe Tousssaint drives to the basket against Kansas in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men‘s Basketball Tournament On March 9, 2023.

 Photo by Luke Blain

The Kansas Jayhawks were too much for the Mountaineers in the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday.

Kansas shot 33-63 from the field (52.4%) and were 7-20 (35%) from three. Kansas had a stellar shooting performance in the second half, going 20-30 (66.7%).

WVU shot 25-56 (44.6%) and 4-19 from three (21.1%). The team also turned the ball over 13 times compared to 11 by Kansas.

The Mountaineers started out down 0-5 before senior forward Tre Mitchell got them on the board with an inside score.

WVU took its first lead of the game with a poster by fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews. The score was part of a 6-0 run that put the Mountaineers up 10-9.

The Jayhawks found their groove later in the half, going on a 14-0 run to go up 25-14.

With the help of Matthews and Joe Toussaint, WVU was able to get back within single digits. The two scored nine points in the last 4:46 to make it 31-23.

WVU finished the half with a strong defensive possession, keeping the score at 31-23 at halftime.

Kansas had answers for all of WVU's efforts to start the half. Every shot by the Mountaineers was balanced out by KU on the other end, eventually leading to a 38-32 score.

After a timeout on the floor, Gradey Dick made a three to put the Jayhawks up by nine. Seth Wilson quickly responded with a three of his own, making it 43-35.

The two teams kept trading blows, but WVU was able to narrow the gap to 44-40 with a transition layup by Toussaint. A driving layup by Jalen Wilson put Kansas in front 46-40.

Kansas kept building on its lead, going on a 7-0 run to make the score 62-48. The Mountaineers fought back with a 5-0 run to cut it to 62-53 with 5:01 remaining.

The Jayhawks went up by 14 shortly after with a three-pointer by Kevin McCullar to go up 69-55. They finished the game with their largest lead of the day off a Dick three-pointer to make it 78-61.

Wilson led all scorers with 22 points. Stevenson led WVU with 13 points.

The Mountaineers now have to wait to see if they receive an NCAA Tournament bid.