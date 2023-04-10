A WVU research team received a $748,000 grant last month from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research to continue their innovative work in space propulsion.
Physics and astronomy professors Earl Scime, Oleg D. Jefimenko and research assistant professor Thomas Steinberger have been studying alternative power sources for propulsion thrusters on spacecraft since 2018, and they have finally hit a breakthrough.
“This is kind of the exciting moment for me because it’s been many, many years since we’ve started the beginning of this project, and now we’re seeing that come to fruition,” Steinberger said.
Spacecraft thrusters have been powered by gasses such as hydrazine, xenon, krypton and argon in the past, but all are either toxic or scarce, according to a university press release. However, Scime and Steinberger’s project studies the use of ionized iodine as an alternative fuel source.
The team uses “laser induced fluorescence” in their lab to measure the speed and the temperature of gas, making them the first group in the world to do so on ionized iodine, according to Steinberger.
With the grant, Scime said the team will use lasers to measure the speed at which gas in the form of plasma comes out of a rocket engine for NASA. He described the grant as the team’s “foot in the door” for further propulsion research.
“We’re aware that there’s a need in propulsion communities to develop these kinds of techniques, so it’s something we approached NASA with as a proposal,” Scime said.
The pair began work on the project in late 2017 when Steinberger approached Scime as a graduate student in hopes to work in his lab.
After publishing multiple papers, creating a diagnostic to measure the speed and temperature of gas and working past a few trouble spots, EPSCoR’s grant will finally allow the team to move forward.
“This award really helps us build the infrastructure and the facility to do [research] here, so we don’t have to go anywhere,” Steinberger said. “We had a concept, we had proven proof of principle, we just need the infrastructure to be able to be competitive.”
Additionally, this grant allows for more students to join the research team.
“We currently have more work than people,” Steinberger said. “This [grant] opens up the capacity to have new students come work with us, be able to learn a lot of plasma physics, diagnostic hardware, lasers and space physics.”
This six-year project did not come without its trials, as Scime and Steinberger have attempted to earn this specific grant before. Steinberger attributes this year’s success to more preliminary data.
“We submitted a proposal last year, and it didn’t make it out of the WVU process,” Scime said. “We submitted again this year, or late last year, made it out of the WVU process, and we submitted it to NASA and were awarded funding.”
He emphasized that this project is part of a much bigger effort at WVU.
“We’ve been working towards having these sorts of capabilities at WVU for decades, and it’s nice to finally have the capacity to do these experiments,” Scime said.
The team’s success not only provides them with additional credibility and resources as researchers, but they said the University will also benefit from the prestigious award.
“Hopefully this gives us the credibility and the experience to start to build propulsion systems for small spacecraft here at WVU, and then also collaborate with people around the country and in the world who do this kind of work,” Scime said.
WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources has received funding for multiple spacecraft building initiatives in the past, and Steinberger believes that this grant will allow for the college to continue the progress made by past projects and push towards new horizons.
“This [grant] allows us to maintain our status as a leader, but also remain competitive for future funding opportunities,” Steinberger said.