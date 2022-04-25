Graduate students have partnered with the American Federation of Teachers Academics (AFT Academics) to develop a new union for University workers at WVU.
West Virginia Campus Workers (WVCW) was developed after graduate students began organizing around a mutual concern about what they say is WVU’s laissez-faire response COVID-19 and poverty wages, according to a press release.
The effort was initially started as a way for graduate students to organize and communicate their concerns to the University but later expanded to include all WVU employees.
Leslie Wilber, a current fiction MFA graduate student and union member, said graduate workers have attempted unionizing before but were never successful.
The union, which is organized under AFT-Academics, aims to increase worker representation during decision-making at the University. They also want to continue building membership across the state.
“Essentially many of our concerns come down to the fact that workers at WVU don’t have a say in so many policies and decisions that have such a big impact on our lives,” said Grace Smith, a fiction MFA student and union member.
Smith, who joined the effort in fall 2020, is particularly concerned with mandatory University fees.
“For me really, one of my biggest issues has been University fees. So, as a graduate worker I have a stipend. You know, it’s hard to budget, it’s hard to live on a stipend, and a huge portion of that goes to fees,” said Smith.
Smith had reached out to the Hub to learn more about University fees and what they were funding, but when she was redirected to a special assistant of the Board of Governors, who decide and vote on fees, she was told they could not provide her an itemized breakdown.
“Recently, you know, there was the Graduate and Professional Student Senate trying to address these student fee issues. And we don’t really have the administration, the University itself has shown that they’re not particularly interested in listening to our concerns as smaller groups. And so, one of the things we hope to do is be able to organize on that larger scale to hopefully have some of our concerns listened to,” said Wilber.
Smith also added that these financial issues that many student workers face can be much more difficult for those who have kids or are caring for other family members.
WVCW is a wall-to-wall model, meaning anyone who receives a paycheck from a college or university in the state is eligible to join WVCW, according to Wilber and Smith. This includes student workers, undergraduate workers, graduate workers, part-time workers, hourly workers, tenured and untenured workers, staff and faculty.
Currently, the union does not have members from any state institutions aside from WVU, but the wall-to-wall model allows for higher education employees from across the state to join.
To get involved, you can register on the AFT Academics website or email wvhesn@gmail.com for more information.
Interested workers or supporters can also attend the union’s May Day celebration on May 1 at Marilla Park from noon to 3 p.m.