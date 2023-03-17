The West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s season came to an end against the Arizona Wildcats, suffering a 75-62 defeat at the XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland in the first round of March Madness.
WVU returned to March Madness in the first season at the helm for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, after not making the postseason in the 20th and final season under Mike Carey in 2022, but could not advance to the second round.
West Virginia (19-12, 10-8 Big 12) fell behind by 11 in the first quarter and played catch-up the rest of the way, as Arizona (21-9, 11-7 Pac-12) stays in College Park to play the winner of the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins and No. 15 seed Holy Cross Crusaders.
The Wildcats got out to a good start, leading 19-11 within the first seven minutes, as they scored inside frequently, going 7-9 on two-point attempts. This continued for the rest of the first quarter, with Arizona leading 28-17 at the end of the first 10 minutes, going 12-15 on two-point attempts.
Senior Jayla Hemingway was the bright spot for WVU, scoring eight points on 3-4 shooting in the first.
Former Mountaineer Esmery Martinez and her fellow forward Cate Reese were perfect to start, going 2-2 with four rebounds and 4-4 with two rebounds to start the game respectively. AU guard Shaina Pellington went 4-5 for nine points, also having four assists in the first quarter.
Things settled down in the second quarter, as West Virginia brought the halftime score to 40-33.
At the end of the first half, Hemingway and sophomore shooting guard JJ Quinerly led WVU in scoring, scoring nine and seven points respectively, with Quinerly pulling down a team-leading six rebounds. Fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith led WVU in assists with three.
For Arizona, Pellington’s 12 points and four assists led the Wildcats at halftime, with Martinez having a game-leading eight first-half rebounds against her former team.
West Virginia began the second half strongly, scoring 10 of the first 14 points. WVU was within three points of AU on a few occasions in the third quarter, but the Wildcats eventually pulled back out. Arizona went on a 9-3 run to end the third quarter to take a 61-51 lead into the fourth.
The Arizona run continued into the final quarter, as it scored seven unanswered points to start the fourth. The rest of the quarter went in the Wildcat’s favor, as they ended up winning 75-62.
Quinerly was the star of the show for WVU, scoring 19 points to lead the Mountaineers, tying for the team lead in rebounds as well with seven. Smith led the team in assists in her final collegiate game with four.
For Arizona, Reese played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring 24 points on 10-19 shooting. Martinez managed a double-double against her former team, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Pellington was a thorn in WVU’s side all game, scoring 18 points and totalling a team-leading four assists.
West Virginia ends the season with an overall record of 19-12.